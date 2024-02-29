MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,134 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $14,305,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

