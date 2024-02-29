MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,533 Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 45.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,121,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 45.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

