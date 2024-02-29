MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,909 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

