MQS Management LLC Invests $183,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vimeo by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vimeo by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 845,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $764.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.99. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

