MQS Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $882.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $769.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

