MQS Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,090.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

