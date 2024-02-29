MQS Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $66.90 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

