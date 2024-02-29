MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $1,114,644. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

