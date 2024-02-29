MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $685,569 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

