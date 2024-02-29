MQS Management LLC Raises Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after buying an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,045,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Monro stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

