MQS Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

