MQS Management LLC Sells 6,969 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

MQS Management LLC cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.