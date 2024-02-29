MQS Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,174 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

