MQS Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $115,134,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.02 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

