MQS Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $272.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

