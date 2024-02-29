MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Boosted by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 390.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 258,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,115. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

