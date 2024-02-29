Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.94 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

