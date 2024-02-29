Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 234 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

