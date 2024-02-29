Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

