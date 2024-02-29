Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 186.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SFM opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,131. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

