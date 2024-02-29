Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

