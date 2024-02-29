Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.24 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

