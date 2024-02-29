Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

