Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

