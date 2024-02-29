Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 103,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 64,761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 316,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

