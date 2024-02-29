Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $297.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.25. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.