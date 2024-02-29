Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,298. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

