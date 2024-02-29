Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $124.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

