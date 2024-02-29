Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,202,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

