Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 813 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,390,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

