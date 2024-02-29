Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $92.80 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

