Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

