National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.02.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $2,845,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 592,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 100,401 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

