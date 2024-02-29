National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.560 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE NSA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.