National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EYE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. National Vision has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $69,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $50,897,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,228,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

