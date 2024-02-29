Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,089 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 1,176,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $83.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

