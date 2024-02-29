Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 24,140 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

