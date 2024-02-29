Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,973 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

