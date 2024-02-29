Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,268 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.