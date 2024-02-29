Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

TSCO opened at $252.60 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $253.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.51.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.