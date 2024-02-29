Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ESGD opened at $77.09 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.