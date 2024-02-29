Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 19,851 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Up 0.2 %

EIX stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.