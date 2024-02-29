Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 867 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.25% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

AEIS stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

