Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,349 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,068.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 100,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

