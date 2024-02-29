Needham & Company LLC Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $345.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $299.98 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $303.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $290.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

