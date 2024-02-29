Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Solid Power Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $275,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 562,500 shares of company stock worth $813,750 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
