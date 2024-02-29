Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Solid Power Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $275,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 562,500 shares of company stock worth $813,750 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 237,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Power by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 373,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Solid Power by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 245,693 shares during the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

