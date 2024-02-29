NeoGames (NGMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

NeoGames Trading Down 0.1 %

NeoGames stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,269. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.97, a PEG ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $5,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at $8,700,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

