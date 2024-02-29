NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,120 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of NeoGenomics worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,895,000 after acquiring an additional 287,767 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.