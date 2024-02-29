Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.96 and a 200 day moving average of $461.46. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $605.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

