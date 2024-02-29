Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $570.00 to $685.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $599.63 and last traded at $594.30, with a volume of 673349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $587.65.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.